Haseebullah breaks silence on England move rumours

Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan plays a shot during their third T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2024. — AFP

Emerging wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah Khan on Sunday firmly denied rumours suggesting he is switching allegiance from Pakistan to England cricket, making it clear that he remains fully committed to representing Pakistan at the international level.

Speculation recently surfaced on social media claiming that Haseebullah had moved to England to pursue a long-term future in English cricket.

The 22-year-old, however, took to Instagram to set the record straight and dismiss these reports as baseless.

“I would like to inform you all that I have arrived in England in connection with my domestic county contract and sponsorship obligations,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

Haseebullah clarified that he is only in England to fulfill his county cricket commitments and has no intention of switching national teams.

“I remain fully committed to representing my country, Pakistan, with utmost dedication and passion,” he added.

He further urged fans and the media to avoid spreading misinformation, saying:

“I kindly request everyone to refrain from spreading false rumours. Thanks for your continued support. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Earlier, a post went viral on the social media platform Facebook, claiming that Haseebullah had met with agents of the England Cricket Board (ECB), during which discussions were held regarding his cricketing future in England.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haseebullah has represented Pakistan in three T20Is and scored 36 runs at a meagre average of just 12.

The wicketkeeper batter was a part of the Quetta Gladiators for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but could feature in one match, during which he could score seven.

He has played a total of 35 T20s in his budding career and accumulated 599 runs with the help of three half-centuries at an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 118.37.