Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva ahead of friendly against Preston

Liverpool and Preston held a minute's silence in honour of Portugues forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva pre-match on July 13, 2025. — X/@LFC

Liverpool have paid tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva before their opening pre-season friendly against Preston after their player’s tragic death at 28 in a car crash.

Players of both teams gathered around the centre circle before kick-off to hold a minute's silence in memory of Jota and Silva.

Mohamed Salah led the side on the solemn occasion, while club captain Virgil van Dijk and Jota's close friend Andrew Robertson were also present in the stands during the tribute despite the former not being in the squad for the game.

A series of tributes were presented before the match, including a minute's silence.

Liverpool's club anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was sung before kick-off, while Preston's captain Ben Whiteman placed a wreath in front of the Reds’ fans.

Both teams' players wore black armbands, while digital tributes were displayed on screens around the ground.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has also shared his view before the match in his first interview since Jota’s passing. Dutch football coach told his players to "be yourself" and "don't think you have to be different from what your emotions tell you".

"If we want to laugh, we laugh; if we want to cry, we're going to cry," said Slot.

"If they want to train they can train, if they don't want to train they can not train.

"We will always carry him with us in our hearts, in our thoughts, wherever we go."

Jota and his brother Silva tragically passed away in a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, on July 3, 2025. Both were believed to be travelling to the UK for Liverpool's preseason.

The fatal crash reportedly occurred in the early hours of the day as his vehicle turned off the road and burst into flames.