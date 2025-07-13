Former Test cricketer blames PCB instability for Pakistan cricket’s decline

Pakistan players celebrate a dismissal during their second T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim on Sunday blamed the lack of continuity in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as the main reason behind the decline of Pakistan cricket, stating that nothing will improve until consistency is ensured.

Speaking on a local social media platform, the former cricketer pointed out that chairmen come and go within a few months, which causes the entire process to halt.

He explained that every new chairman seeks the support of former cricketers and forms a team, but just as work begins to take shape, the chairman is replaced.

“In our system, the PCB chairman is often changed every three to six months, which disrupts progress. All chairmen who have come so far may be fine from an administrative perspective.

"But when it comes to cricket operations, former cricketers are always needed. However, whenever a chairman is changed, all the work comes to a stop and this is something that needs to be addressed,” he said.

Qasim further held the lack of continuity responsible for the downfall of Pakistan cricket, adding that club cricket has now disappeared and even regional cricket has lost its essence.

“There has always been inconsistency in Pakistan cricket. The PCB controls cricket across the country, but for the past two to three years, the system has been in decline. Club cricket has completely vanished, and regional cricket no longer has the same charm,” he said.

He also pointed to the PCB's constitution as the root cause of instability and deterioration in Pakistan cricket.

“In my opinion, the problem lies in the PCB constitution. Here, the head of the government nominates the PCB chairman. That’s not how it works around the world. In other countries, domestic board members are part of the cricket board, and they elect the chairman, people who actually know what’s happening on the ground.

"Our issue is that we never let the lower-level structures become strong — whether it’s the regional setup, district-level, or even associations. That’s truly unfortunate,” he concluded.