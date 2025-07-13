PSB issues notice to netball federation over misleading Gold medal claim

Pakistan's victorious team poses with the national flag after defeating the Maldives in the final of the Asian Youth Girls Netball Plate Championship 2025, held in Jeonju, South Korea on July 4, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: A moment that should have been a reason for Pakistan to celebrate has taken a controversial turn as the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has issued a show-cause notice to the Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF).

The PSB accused the federation of making misleading claims regarding the team’s performance at the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 in Jeonju, South Korea.

In a letter dated July 13, the PSB directed the federation to submit a comprehensive written explanation within three days, after PNF reportedly claimed that the Pakistan Youth Girls Team secured '1st Position' in the championship, a phrase the PSB says falsely implies a gold medal win in the overall tournament.

According to the notice, the PSB expressed concerns that PNF’s letter dated July 9 and subsequent media interviews by federation chairman Mudassar Razzaq Arain gave the impression that Pakistan had won the top title.

The board emphasised that such language was not only misleading but also seemingly intended to obtain cash awards and other recognition under the government’s cash award policy.

According to the event’s regulation, 11 teams were divided in two groups on the basis of their ranking. Top five teams were placed in Cup Division that contested for the main title, while remaining six were in plate division, the second tier competition of the championship.

Pakistan remained undefeated and won the final of plate division, the second tier of the championship, beating Chinese Taipei, Japan, Korea, Maldives and Saudi Arabia.

A section of media also reported the win as winning the main title of Asian Championship.

The PSB, however, in their statement, added that a televised clip cited in the PSB’s communication showed Arain publicly thanking senior government officials for acknowledging the team’s supposed gold-medal performance, further deepening the board's concern over the credibility of the federation's claims.

The original letter sent by the PNF to PSB, accessed by Geo News, refers to the team securing “1st Position in the Asian Youth Netball Championship 2025 (PD),” with 'PD' mentioned in brackets referred to the Plate Division, a secondary tier below the main Cup Division of the tournament.

Though, Pakistan was not playing the top tier event, their performance in the 2nd tier and subsequent qualification to the top tier for the next edition speaks for their potential.

Following the PSB notice, Mudassar Razzaq Arain shared a video message saying that here must have been some misunderstanding.

“I believe there’s a misunderstanding on PSB’s part. Pakistan won the Plate Division, remained unbeaten, and finished first in that group,” he said.

He further clarified that both Plate and Cup Division winners received trophies and medals and lauded the efforts of the players, highlighting that “the team played with passion and hard work, and brought home a significant achievement.”

Arain also noted that no grant was received from the PSB for participation in the championship, suggesting that this might have influenced the board's reaction.

“I had mentioned this during a TV interview, perhaps that’s would've probably angered them,” he added.

He maintained that the federation only requested rewards in line with the policy and attached relevant documents, including certificates, photos and congratulatory letters from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The PSB has stated that failure to respond adequately will result in the matter being escalated to higher authorities for further action.