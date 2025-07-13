WATCH: Hasan Nawaz reveals person behind his successful Pakistan cricket journey

Pakistan middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz speaks to PCB Digital during a training camp in Karachi ahead of the Bangladesh series on July 13, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Pakistan’s aggressive batter Hasan Nawaz on Sunday credited his cricketing journey and the opportunity to represent Pakistan entirely to his sister, saying that without her support, playing for Pakistan would not have been possible.

In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Hasan said that he initially played cricket in Layyah, where there were very few opportunities.

However, on his sister's advice, he moved to Islamabad and she took full responsibility for all his expenses and support.

“When I came to Islamabad, I was very passionate about cricket. I told my sister how much I loved the game, and she said that it would be very difficult in Layyah, so I should shift to Islamabad.

"She got me enrolled in an academy, bought me my gear and kit bag, and used to drop me off at the academy every day and pick me up as well. So my sister has played a very important role in my cricket journey,” Hasan said.

Hasan expressed his determination to perform well in the upcoming series against Bangladesh and said he has worked on correcting the mistakes he made previously.

“We have another series against Bangladesh coming up. We’re practicing with that in mind. We recently had a training camp and I worked with the coaches on the mistakes I made during the PSL and against New Zealand. Our aim is to win this series too,” he added.

He called his century against New Zealand the most memorable moment of his career and said it will always be his best innings.

“Scoring a century against New Zealand will always stay with me because it was my first century and it was a record as well. So I will always remember it,” he concluded.