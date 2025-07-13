Tyson Fury opens up about his trainer for comeback fight

Tyson Fury poses for a photograph with promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

English professional boxer Tyson Fury confirmed that he will stay with SugarHill Steward after announcing his comeback, international media reported on Sunday.

Saudi boxing promoter Turki Alalshikh, in the first week of July, announced that former world heavyweight champion Fury is expected to come out of retirement and return to the ring during Riyadh Season 2026.

Following Alalshikh's announcement, Fury also announced he is planning to return in April next year. The Brit shared a poster on Instagram with the caption: "April 18, 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy! UK. contact spencerbrownmrgoldstar for tickets."

Fury had announced his retirement from boxing in January 2025, following a unanimous decision loss to Oleksandr Usyk, a bout that crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Before that, Fury had been unbeaten and defeated the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, and twice knocked out Deontay Wilder, before drawing with him in the first fight of their epic trilogy.

Since the first Wilder fight, Steward has been coaching Fury. The trainer had been criticised for corner chaos during the first Usyk bout, which led to Fury’s father, John Fury, being removed from the corner for the rematch.

Speaking in an interview, he was asked about the Steward's presence during his comeback, he replied: “Yes.”

Fury admitted that if Usyk refused to fight him, he would aim to fight with fellow Brit Anthony Joshua.

“If I don’t get that, then it would be Joshua, the biggest British fight that will ever happen. It would break records, and it would sell out 100,000 at Wembley in an hour. It’s a fight that I think can happen for sure if I decide to come back and if the deal’s right,” Fury said.