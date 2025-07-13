Kevin Pietersen backs on-field aggression, calls it beauty of cricket

Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill (left) exchanges heated words with England batter Zak Crawley on the third day of the third Test at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12, 2025. On the right is an undated picture of former England batter Kevin Pietersen. — X

LONDON: Former England batter Kevin Pietersen on Sunday backed the heated exchange between Indian captain Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley, calling it the beauty of cricket and pure entertainment.

Sharing his opinion on X (formerly Twitter), Pietersen said that Test cricket needs such fiery moments to stay alive and engaging.

“Test cricket needs needle. Finger-pointing and a little bit of aggression is the perfect recipe to dish up an action-packed today and tomorrow,” he wrote.

He emphasized that a bit of tension and aggression is good for the game, as it helps build up excitement for the remaining days of the Test.

The 45-year-old added that he personally enjoys such on-field banter and believes it adds to the spectacle.

“When tempers flare and actions boil over, it’s entertaining — and I LOVE IT!” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Gill had a heated exchange with Zak Crawley in the final minutes of day three, accusing the England opener of deliberately wasting time to prevent India from bowling an extra over.

With just six minutes left before Stumps, India hoped to bowl two more overs. However, Crawley took over a minute to take his guard after the umpires had called play.

He then stopped Bumrah twice in his run-up, once because he was not ready, and again due to movement behind the sight screen.

In the final over, Gill used strong words, urging Crawley to stop wasting time and face the bowling with courage.

After Crawley was hit on the hand and called for the physio, several Indian fielders moved toward him, adding to the tense moment.