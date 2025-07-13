Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca urges fans for support ahead of FIFA Club World Cup final

An undated photo of Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca. — Chelseafc

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca on Sunday urged the fans for support at the MetLife Stadium against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

PSG crushed Real Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal while Chelsea secured a place in the final with a 2-0 win over Fluminense.

Chelsea will get support from a mixture of local fans from around the USA and those travelling to New Jersey from across the world.

Ahead of the final, the manager Maresca had urged the fans for support, saying, ‘We need their support.’

”The message is that we need their support,” Maresca said.

“The team deserves all the trust from the supporters, because during this season we finished in the top four in the Premier League, won the Conference League and have played in the Club World Cup all the way to the final. It’s been a great season.”

For Maresca, reaching the final is not a big deal, but the biggest achievement is that people have started talking about Chelsea after an impressive performance.

“For me, the biggest achievement of this season is that exactly one year ago nobody was talking about Chelsea and our football,” he added.

“They were talking about a big squad and other things. Now nobody is talking about those things. Now when people are talking about Chelsea it is about the way we win games, and personally that is the biggest achievement of the season.”

The winner of the FIFA Club World Cup will get a prize money of $40 million while the runner-up will earn $30 million.