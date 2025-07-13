'India has no right to complain', says England bowling coach

India’s fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (left) and captain Shubman Gill (second from left) look on as umpires inspect the ball during the second day of the Lord’s Test on July 11, 2025. — @sportstarweb

LONDON: England bowling coach Tim Southee on Saturday lambasted Indian captain Shubman Gill and said that India had no right to complain about England's tactics during the dramatic end to day three of the third Test at Lord's, given their own time-wasting earlier in the match.

Speaking at the press conference after the third day of the third Test, Southee suggested that the Indian team should avoid complaining about the incident.

"It is always exciting to see both sides animated towards the end," said Southee, who is England's fast-bowling consultant.

Southee criticised by stating that he does not understand what India is thinking of complaining about, while the Indian captain himself was getting a massage on the field during the match.

"Not sure what they were complaining about when Shubman was lying down getting a massage in the middle of the day yesterday.

He made it clear that it was part of the game and described it as a heat-of-the-moment situation.

"It's obviously part of the game. It is an exciting way to finish."

It is pertinent to mention that Gill had a heated exchange with Zak Crawley in the final minutes of day three, accusing the England opener of deliberately wasting time to prevent India from bowling an extra over.

With just six minutes left before Stumps, India hoped to bowl two more overs. However, Crawley took over a minute to take his guard after the umpires had called play.

He then stopped Bumrah twice in his run-up, once because he was not ready, and again due to movement behind the sight screen.

In the final over, Gill used strong words, urging Crawley to stop wasting time and face the bowling with courage.

After Crawley was hit on the hand and called for the physio, several Indian fielders moved toward him, adding to the tense moment.