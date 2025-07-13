Veteran Derrick Lewis knocks out Tallison Teixeira in 35 seconds

Derrick Lewis reacts to defeating Marcos Rogerio De Lima (blue gloves) during UFC 291 at Delta Center on Jul 29, 2023. — Reuters

NASHVILLE: Veteran Derrick Lewis is the king of the knockouts after crashing Tallison Teixeira in just 35 seconds into their heavyweight main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday.

Lewis dropped Teixeira with his left hook within the opening minute, followed by right hands until referee Jason Herzog interfered. Notably, extending his UFC record of career knockouts to 16.

Teixeira began his career 8-0, with eight first-round stoppage wins. The promising six-foot-seven prospect had never fought anybody with the experience or ability of Lewis.

The 25-year-old Brazilian appealed for a stoppage, but did work his way back to his feet after the initial left hand.

Lewis said regarding Teixeira's corner that they were talking all week about him and joked that I know that he had been fighting tomato cans during his career.

"They been talking s--- all week," Lewis said.

"I can't speak much Portuguese, but I knew they was talking s--- about me. I just knew he'd been fighting tomato cans his whole career."

Notably, Lewis has quietly worked his way back into heavyweight title contention following a 0-3 skid from 2022 to 2023, and after winning three in a row, he is 3-1 in his past four appearances, with knockouts in all three wins.

His only loss during this four-fight run was to fellow contender Jailton Almeida via decision in November 2023. Lewis was a significant betting underdog going into Saturday.

Teixeira went into this heavyweight matchup with only one UFC appearance, falling to 1-1 inside the Octagon.