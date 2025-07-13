Former England captain criticises Gill, compares his on-field behavior to Kohli

This collage of picture shows India's Virat Kohli (left) and Shubman Gill. — AFP

LONDON: Former England cricketer Jonathan Trott on Sunday lambasted Indian captain Shubman Gill's behaviour towards Zak Crawley during the third Test at Lord's, calling it bad tone.

Speaking to British media during third day of Lord's Test, Trott took a subtle dig at Virat Kohli, who was known for not giving opponents an inch.

“A little bit of gamesmanship, but I think England, for me, we don’t know what went on when England were fielding, whether they were dishing it out. I don’t like the acting from Shubman Gill," Trott said.

Trott criticised by saying that such actions should be avoided which could lead to confrontation during the match.

“I just think as a captain, you set the tone. As I’ve said before, you know, pointing fingers and getting a little bit confrontational, very much like a previous captain, sort of getting in the face of the opposition," he added.

The 44-year-old made it clear that Gill's tone was completely inappropriate and such behavior should never happen during a match.

He added that during a match, one should think beyond such things.

"I just don’t think that’s what it’s about. I think it sets a bad tone. And I’m up for being competitive and being tough on the field. I just think sometimes you’ve got to rise above it," Trott concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Gill had a heated exchange with Zak Crawley in the final minutes of day three, accusing the England opener of deliberately wasting time to prevent India from bowling an extra over.

With just six minutes left before Stumps, India hoped to bowl two more overs. However, Crawley took over a minute to take his guard after the umpires had called play.

He then stopped Bumrah twice in his run-up, once because he was not ready, and again due to movement behind the sight screen.

In the final over, Gill used strong words, urging Crawley to stop wasting time and face the bowling with courage.

After Crawley was hit on the hand and called for the physio, several Indian fielders moved toward him, adding to the tense moment.