Andrea Kimi Antonelli opens up about his struggles amid dismal F1 season

Mercedes' Andrea Kimi Antonelli before practice at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg on June 28, 2025. — Reuters

Mercedes prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli is frustrated with his performance in the current campaign so far, saying, ‘I've been struggling to find some positives and nothing is working,’ international media reported on Sunday.

After the first 12 races of the current Formula One campaign, Antonelli sits seventh in the drivers' standings with 63 points while his teammate George Russell is fourth with 147 points, winning a Grand Prix and finishing on the podium five times as compared to the former's solitary podium finish.

Antonelli said that it seems like everything is going wrong; he has been struggling to find positives, and nothing is working for them.

"First of all I don't know what to say. It seems like everything is going wrong at the moment and it's hard to find some positives. I'm not super happy, to be honest. Too many zeros scored,” Antonelli said.

"After Canada, I've been trying [but] I've been struggling to find some positives. It feels like nothing is really working on our way and just need to focus and reset and try to find again the light at the end of the tunnel."

Amid Antonelli’s dismal season, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has also urged the 18-year-old to find some consistency.

"It's a rough run since Montreal for us, two races that were really sub-par, and everybody feels that way in the team and for Kimi also. As a team and for Kimi, we need to go back to a baseline. He's a great driver, there's a reason why we took him," Wolff said.

With 12 races remaining in the 2025 Formula 1 season, Antonelli has yet to sign a contract extension for 2026, and the results will matter a lot for him.