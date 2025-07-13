KL Rahul reveals unique preparation with Formula 1 experts for England tour

This collage of picture shows India's KL Rahul (left) celebrates with teammate Rishabh Pant after scoring a half-century during the second day of their third Test against England at The Lord's in London on July 11, 2025. While on the (right) side un dated picture of Formula 1 race. — Reuters/F1

LONDON: KL Rahul on Sunday revealed the unique preparation for England tour and credits his century during Lord's Test first innings to Formula 1 coaches.

Speaking to Indian media during the third Test against England, Rahul revealed that he worked on improving his reaction time under the guidance of coaches with experience in Formula one, a sport where split-second reflexes are crucial.

“In the last year or so or in the last couple of years, I have worked on a few mental drills. I spent a bit of time with an expert who can help me with improving my reaction time. And some mental drills and games that you can play that help you get better with your reaction time and stuff like that,” said Rahul.

The 33-year-old revealed that he worked with formula one coaches in Austria which helped him to improved his skills and reaction time.

“I have seen this in Formula one quite a lot. I picked this up from one of the guys that I worked with in Austria's Salzburg. I had the opportunity to go there and work with some of the coaches.

The Indian opener shed light on the unique preparation behind his success.

"That work with the elite Formula One guys and other adventure sports people who require a lot of this mental side of the game, helped a lot. So I've worked on that and I guess that's the only thing that's been different in the last year or so,” he added.

Rahul said he feel a sense of comfort with the prospect of continuing in his preferred opening role going forward.

“I've always enjoyed batting long periods of time even when I was growing up. Even when I played junior cricket, I always enjoyed batting long hours and I could focus for long hours. I think a bit of that and a bit of this has just helped me in the last few years,” Rahul said.

“That's something that I've strived for all my career is to be consistent and perform on a consistent basis. So I'm happy that the performances are coming through in the last few years,” he concluded.