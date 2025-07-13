Hamzah Sheeraz aims at Saul Alvarez after TKO victory over Berlanga

An undated picture of British star Hamzah Sheeraz. — Reuters

NEW YORK: British star Hamzah Sheeraz sighted a possible fight against Saul Alvarez after a destructive fifth-round stoppage victory over Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight fight here at Louis Armstrong Stadium on Saturday.

Sheeraz sank Berlanga two times in the fourth round and closed the match with a TKO early in the fifth round.

Berlanga started strong and had success in the first round, while Sheeraz kept composed and analysed the situation and then went through the gears.

Sheeraz revealed in the post-fight news conference that a potential fight against Alvarez would be an honour.

He added that if he gets the opportunity to fight against Canelo Alvarez, he will trade with him and will show him the best side.

"It would be an honour to share the ring with him it genuinely would, someone I've looked up to and next thing you know you're in the ring with them," Sheeraz told.

"One thing I can guarantee is if I do ever share the ring with Canelo, it's not going to be the case of what happened in his last fight where his opponent [William Scull] was trying to run. I promise you guys it's on camera ... Even if I get knocked out, I'll stand there and trade with him.

"I'll put on a good performance because that's what it's about, daring to be great and I'll do just that."

Sheeraz's new trainer, Andy Lee, also received a ton of credit due to his work. The pair spent just a few weeks together before taking on Berlanga, but their connection directly bore fruit.