'Fines can't resolve issue of slow over rates', says Michael Vaughan

Undated picture of former England captain Michael Vaughan. — AFP

LONDON: Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Sunday called for teams to be assured to bowl the full quota of 90 overs on all five days of a Test match.

Speaking to British media during ongoing third Test between England and India, Vaughan argued that simply penalising teams for slow over-rates is not effective, especially since most players are wealthy.

“I don't think fines work. I think these lads (cricketers) are quite rich. I don't think the cash is going to affect them. (It's) been a problem for Test match cricket for a while," he said.

He expressed confusion over how teams consistently fall short of the quota in the early days of a Test match, but somehow manage to bowl all 90 overs on the fifth and final day.

"I know it's hot. I know we've had a few injuries. But when we get to the fifth day, we have to bowl the 90 overs. I've no idea why on day one, two, three and four we can see the game played at a snail's pace,” Vaughan added.

The 50-year-old emphasised that teams should display the same level of urgency across all five days, not just on the final day.

“Surely the game just moves on by saying, 'on Day one there are 90 overs. Guess what we're going to do? We're going to bowl 90 overs on Day two exactly the same, you watch on day five when the players, the umpires know that 90 overs have to be bowled, they'll be running around, there won't be as many drinks breaks.

He added that once sides begin consistently bowling the full quota of overs each day, Test matches would become far more engaging and lively.

"There won't be as many delays because they know that 90 overs has to be bowled. So I'd make it very, very simple. You have to bowl the 90 overs. I would guarantee that would improve the pace of the matches,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that in the ongoing Lord’s Test, India bowled only 83 overs on Day one and just 75 on Day two, resulting in a combined shortfall of nearly 23 overs across the first two days.