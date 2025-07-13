Wimbledon: Jannik Sinner’s coach provides major update on injury

This collage of pictures show Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner (left) and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner’s coach Simone Vagnozzi said that the Italian is not 100% fit, but ‘he’s managing it well and is focusing on what he can do’.

Sinner will take on the second seed, Carlos Alcaraz, in the final of Wimbledon on Sunday. Still, his condition does not look so pretty as he went for an MRI scan after hurting his elbow in the round of 16 match against Grigor Dimitrov, which the Bulgarian was dominating 6-3, 7-5, 2-2, when he had to quit due to a pec muscle injury.

The Italian played the remaining matches with a strap below and an arm sleeve, but didn’t appear to be troubled as he got rid of Ben Shelton and Novak Djokovic.

Vagnozzi said that Sinner has undergone an MRI and several tests, he is not 100% but ‘he is managing it well and focused on what he can bring’.

“We’re managing it. It’s getting better every day,” said Vagnozzi.

“When you’re on the court, during the match, it’s not even easy to understand what’s happening. Then we did an MRI and several tests; he’s managing it well and is focusing on what he can do.”

When asked if the 24-year-old is taking painkillers, he replied: “I’d rather not go into details.”

Sinner was defeated by Alcaraz when they last faced each other in the French Open final a month ago.

Alcaraz is ahead with 8-4 in head-to-head, having won their last five encounters, but Vagnozzi predicted it 50-50 in the Wimbledon final.

“I think Sinner versus Alcaraz matches are now 50-50. We saw in Paris how it was decided on just a few points, and it will be the same,” he said.

“Here, the playing styles change a bit because it’s harder to defend, the serve matters more, and the movement is worse.

“I think the match will still be 50-50. We’ll see who can take advantage of the opportunity and who will be in better shape that day.”