Japan outclass Pakistan to win Men's U18 Asia Cup 2025 title

DAZHOU: Japan defeated Pakistan 3-0 to claim the Men’s U18 Asia Cup 2025 title at the National Hockey Training Centre on Sunday.

The Japanese side remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, showcasing dominance and composure, while Pakistan’s winning streak came to an end with a goalless performance in the final.

Pakistan began the match with aggressive intent, immediately pressing forward to challenge the Japanese defense in search of an early breakthrough.

Despite both teams attacking with intensity, the opening quarter remained goalless as neither side could find the net.

In the second quarter, Japan broke the deadlock in the seventh minute through Yuma Fujiwara, who scored the opening goal to give his side a crucial lead and put Pakistan under pressure. At halftime, Japan led 1-0.

The third quarter saw Pakistan create multiple opportunities to level the score.

They earned a penalty corner within the first minute, but a brilliant save by the Japanese goalkeeper denied them. Moments later, another penalty corner went unconverted, as Pakistan struggled to capitalise on key moments.

Japan then doubled their lead with another a clinical goal from Fujiwara, making it 2-0 and further tightening their grip on the match. Despite earning a third penalty corner, Pakistan failed once again.

In the final moments of the quarter, they were awarded a fourth penalty corner but couldn't break through the Japanese defense.

Heading into the final quarter trailing 2-0, Pakistan needed a strong comeback, but Japan remained resolute.

In the closing minutes, skipper Tatsuaki Yasui extended Japan’s lead to 3-0 with a well-executed penalty corner, sealing the victory and the title.

Earlier in the tournament, Pakistan showcased impressive form. They began their campaign with a resounding 8-0 win over Hong Kong, followed by a dominant 9-0 victory against Sri Lanka.

In their third match, they defeated Bangladesh 6-3, virtually securing a place in the semifinals.

In the quarterfinals, Pakistan outclassed China 2-1 with a commanding performance to book their spot in the final four.

Pakistan continued their remarkable run, clinching a nail-biting 4-3 victory over Malaysia in a dramatic semifinal decided by a penalty shootout.

The high-stakes clash had ended 3-3 in regulation time, forcing the contest into a tense shootout.