Aaron Judge becomes fastest to 350 HRs

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium in Bronx on July 8, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees became the fastest player to hit 350 home runs; he achieved the milestone in 192 fewer games than Mark McGwire.

Judge homered to right-centre off the Chicago Cubs' Brad Keller in the ninth inning on Saturday. It was his 35th home run of the season, but it was not enough as the Yankees fell to the Cubs 5-2 in the Bronx.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised Judge, saying he is playing in a different league.

"I just think he's playing in a different league," Boone said.

Playing in his 1,088th game, Judge was far faster to reach the landmark as McGwire hit No. 350 in his 1,280th game, against Detroit’s Brian Moehler on June 2, 1997.

Judge reflected on his achievement, calling McGwire a legend. He said that it would have been great if the team had won.

"Big Mac did a lot of great things in this game, and he's definitely a legend," Judge said.

"Would have been great if we got a win today. I've been surrounded by a lot of great teammates, been on some good teams, so they really put me in the best position to go out there and perform at my best."

Judge started with the Yankees at age 24 in 2016, while McGwire bid farewell to the sport in 2001 at age 38 with 583 homers, currently 11th on the career list.

McGwire admitted in 2010 that he used to take performance-enhancing drugs, due to which he has been denied entry to baseball’s Hall of Fame.