England await update on Shoaib Bashir’s fitness after finger injury at Lord’s

Shoaib Bashir of England walks off with a finger injury during Day Three of the 3rd Rothesay Test Match between England and India at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: England are anxiously monitoring the fitness of offspinner Shoaib Bashir after he injured the little finger on his left hand during the third day of the Lord's Test against India.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury while bowling to Ravindra Jadeja, who drove a powerful low shot straight back at him.

Although it presented a caught-and-bowled opportunity, the ball struck Bashir hard on the hand, causing what appeared to be a dislocation.

He immediately signaled to the England dressing room for assistance, and Joe Root had to complete the over.

Initially, team management was hopeful that Bashir would return to bowl in the evening session, but he remained on the sidelines with the substitute fielders and did not take the field.

Ahead of the fourth day’s play, he bowled in the nets with heavy strapping on his fourth and fifth fingers, but questions remain about his ability to bat.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) issued an official update regarding Shoaib Bashir’s injury status on the morning of day four of the Lord’s Test.

"Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," the official said in a statement.

So far in the series, Bashir has taken nine wickets at an average of 59.44, including the dismissal of KL Rahul on day three at Lord’s.

Should he be ruled out of the next Test in Manchester, England’s spin options include Liam Dawson, Jack Leach, and Rehan Ahmed.

Head coach Brendon McCullum has clarified that Jacob Bethell is considered a backup batter, not a lower-order all-rounder.