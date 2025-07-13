Hangman Adam Page defeats Jon Moxley in brutal Texas Death match

The collage of photos shows Hangman Adam Page and Jon Moxley faceoff during the Texas Death Match at AEW All In Texas held at Globe Life Field on July 12, 2025. - X

ARLINGTON: Hangman Adam Page emerged victorious over Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at AEW All In Texas, held at Globe Life Field on Saturday, in one of the most violent and emotionally charged main events in AEW history.

Page, who entered the match as a heavy -850 favorite, overcame a blood-soaked battlefield filled with chaos, old allies, surprise appearances, and extreme violence to reclaim the AEW World Championship.

In a dramatic entrance, Hangman was serenaded by a live whistling rendition of his theme before switching to his classic entrance music, receiving a thunderous ovation from the Texas crowd.

Jon Moxley, meanwhile, arrived in what commentator Jim Ross aptly dubbed a "Redneck Chariot" — a truck carrying the Deathriders in its bed.

The ring was surrounded by barbed wire tables, yet until this match, not a single table bump had occurred all night.

Announcer Justin Roberts clarified the stipulation: victory could only be achieved by knockout or submission — the hallmarks of a Texas Death Match.

Hangman, now boasting a 4-1 record in Texas Death Matches — the best in AEW history — set the tone by pulling out a fork and stabbing Moxley in the head while trapped in a triangle choke, opening up the first of many bloodbaths.

Mox responded by wrapping barbed wire around Hangman’s head, with Marina Shafir adding to the violence by biting Page’s forehead.

Shafir later introduced a bucket of glass bottles, stomping shards into the corner of the ring. Moxley rubbed glass into Hangman’s face before dragging him through it, as fans chanted, “You sick F!”

As the crowd rallied behind Hangman, Moxley attempted a powerbomb onto two perpendicularly placed steel chairs. Page escaped with a series of headbutts, then reversed the setup to deliver a brutal powerbomb of his own onto the chairs' edges.

Interference from Wheeler Yuta followed, as he struck Page with a steel chair — but Hangman shrugged it off and quickly knocked Yuta out. In a nod to Christopher Daniels, Page delivered an Angel’s Wings to Moxley, though it didn’t result in a 10-count.

Shafir tried to stop a Buckshot Lariat by leaping onto Hangman’s back, but Page answered with a Cowboy Driver through a table. Running on adrenaline, he hit a Deadeye on Moxley, though Claudio Castagnoli and Yuta returned to gain a two-on-one advantage.

Will Ospreay attempted to help Hangman but was brutalised by the Deathriders and stretchered out. Moxley capitalised with a suplex through two barbed-wire tables.

As blood continued to pour, the commentary team debated the violence. Excalibur bluntly reminded them: “This is exactly what a Texas Death Match should be.”

Moxley nearly choked out Hangman with a Bulldog Choke, but Page beat the count. After taking a Death Rider on a steel chair, Page again narrowly avoided a 10-count.

Just as Moxley and the Deathriders prepared to end it, Darby Allin descended from the rafters — “from Mount Everest,” as it was dubbed — declaring he would take everything from Moxley. This prompted Bryan Danielson to charge in and attack the Deathriders, helping even the odds.

Hangman landed two Buckshot Lariats and a Deadeye through a table. Shafir managed to lift Moxley to his feet before the 10-count, flipping off Page — only to be met with a double superkick from the Young Bucks.

Moxley and Shafir then introduced a bed of nails to a massive reaction. Mox stomped Hangman onto the nails, followed by a Paradigm Shift. Incredibly, Page still beat the count.

In a pivotal twist, Prince Nana handcuffed Shafir to the timekeeper’s table before Swerve Strickland appeared, knocking out the Young Bucks with the same chain Page had given him on Collision. In a gesture of respect, Swerve returned the chain to Page.

Hangman used the chain to choke Moxley, then delivered a Buckshot Lariat onto the bed of nails. He followed with another chain-assisted chokehold, and Moxley finally submitted — to the loudest pop of the night.

In a fitting climax, Hangman Adam Page unveiled the vintage AEW World Championship belt, marking his triumphant return to the top of the mountain in AEW.