Wang Ziying makes history with first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon

An undated picture of Wang Ziying (left) and top-seeded Yui Kamiji. — Wimbledon

LONDON: Wang Ziying of China captured her maiden Grand Slam title in the women’s wheelchair singles category at Wimbledon on Saturday, defeating top-seeded Yui Kamiji of Japan in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3.

Kamiji, a 10-time Grand Slam singles champion, was aiming to complete a career Grand Slam with a first-ever Wimbledon title. Coming into the match with eight wins from nine previous encounters against Ziying, Kamiji was the clear favorite.

However, Ziying produced a spirited and determined performance to rewrite the script.

Ziying claimed the first set by converting her fifth set point, showcasing exceptional grit. She sealed the win on her first match point as Kamiji sent a backhand into the net, marking a historic moment in Chinese wheelchair tennis.

Emotionally overwhelmed after her victory, Ziying said, “I still don’t have any feelings about being Wimbledon champion. I still feel like I’m playing the match at the moment.”

Expressing her joy and pride, she added, “I’m very happy to win and very excited, because it’s a breakthrough in Chinese history and for our sport. My heart is filled with excitement—it’s unbelievable.”

Ziying hopes her triumph will inspire a new generation of Chinese wheelchair tennis players.

“I think being Wimbledon champion will inspire younger Chinese players. It shows that as long as you work hard, you can make your dreams come true. There will be difficulties, but if you stay persistent, you can achieve success,” she concluded.