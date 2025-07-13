Andy Carroll joins Dagenham & Redbridge on free transfer

Andy Carroll during the warm up before the match Pool on January 23, 2021. — Reuters

LONDON: Former England and Liverpool striker Andy Carroll has joined sixth-tier side Dagenham & Redbridge on a free transfer, the club announced on Saturday.

Carroll has reportedly signed a three-year deal with the National League South outfit following his stint with French fourth-tier club Bordeaux last season, where he scored 11 goals in 21 league appearances.

Speaking about his move, Carroll emphasised his love for the game over status or financial gain.

"It doesn't matter the level, as long as I get on the pitch and play football that's all that matters," Carroll told.

"I had clubs ringing me up from higher leagues but it's got to be the right fit and I've got to be in control of myself and what I want to do, and not go to something because it's higher up or more money.

"It's something that I know will suit me in my life and this is something that could be fantastic."

Interestingly, Carroll’s signing was announced on the same day Dagenham & Redbridge revealed they had agreed to sell 100% of the club to a group of Qatari private investors.

Carroll began his professional career at Newcastle United and became Liverpool’s then-record signing with a £35 million move in January 2011.

He later joined West Ham United in 2013 before returning to Newcastle in 2019. He last played for England in 2012, earning a total of nine caps.