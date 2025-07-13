Pakistan secure second consecutive win in Asian U16 Volleyball championship

Pakistan players celebrate during the Group B match of the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship against Saudi Arabia in Thailand on July 13, 2025. - File

THAILAND: Pakistan continued its winning run in the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship, securing a dominant 3-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their second Group D match on Saturday.

The Green Shirts outclassed Saudi Arabia with set scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-11, showcasing their growing confidence and cohesion on the court.

Key contributions came from Junaid, Wahab, Saeed Mukhtar, and Faizan, all of whom delivered standout performances.

With back-to-back wins, Pakistan has booked a place in the next round of the tournament. They will play their final group stage match against Chinese Taipei, the 2023 bronze medalists, on Sunday.

Earlier, Pakistan opened their campaign with an emphatic straight-sets win over South Korea, defeating them 25-16, 25-19, and 25-8.

That match featured stellar performances from Talha, Junaid, Wahab, Irfan, Faizan, and Sanan.

The tournament, organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, is being held across two Thai cities—Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi—and features 16 teams divided into four pools.

The top four teams from the tournament will qualify directly for the 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship, which will expand to 24 teams after having debuted last year with just 16.

Pakistan is placed in Group D alongside Chinese Taipei, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The competition follows a round-robin group stage format, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the classification rounds.

The semifinals and final are scheduled for July 19, where the continental champions will be crowned.