Gyokeres faces disciplinary action for missing pre-season training

Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres reacts against Benfica in Taca de Portugal on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

LISBON: Portuguese sports executive and Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has confirmed that Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres will face disciplinary action, including a hefty fine and a required apology, after failing to report for pre-season training on time.

The 26-year-old forward, who has been heavily linked with a transfer to Premier League giants Arsenal, was expected to join the club’s training camp in Portugal’s southern Algarve region on July 12 following an extended break.

However, his absence has sparked a strong response from Sporting’s top management.

"We're calm. Everything will be resolved with the closing of the market, a heavy fine, and an apology to the group," Varandas told.

Gyökeres, who scored a remarkable 54 goals last season, still has three years remaining on his contract with the Portuguese champions.

Despite the mounting speculation over a possible move, Varandas made it clear that the club will not be pressured into accepting below-market offers.

"If they (interested clubs) don't want to pay fair market value for Viktor, we are very comfortable with that for the next three years."

Varandas also criticised the tactics being used to force a transfer, suggesting that those behind the scenes are miscalculating their approach.

"If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to facilitate the exit, they are not only completely wrong but are also making the player's exit even more complicated," Varandas said.

"No one is above the club's interests, whoever they may be."

Since joining Sporting in 2023 from English Championship side Coventry City, Gyökeres has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances and has played a vital role in securing back-to-back Primeira Liga titles in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons.

Sporting are set to face Scottish champions Celtic in a pre-season friendly at Estádio Algarve on Wednesday.