Lionel Messi sets another MLS record as Inter Miami edge past Nashville

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (right) protects the ball from Nashville SC midfielder Edvard Tagseth during the first half at Chase Stadium on Jul 12, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi continued his sensational run in Major League Soccer, setting a new league record for multigoal games as he scored twice to lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over Nashville at Chase Stadium on Saturday.

With this win, Inter Miami snapped Nashville’s club-record 15-game unbeaten streak across all competitions. Messi, who now has scored two or more goals in five consecutive MLS matches—a league record—once again proved to be the difference-maker.

Miami improved to 4-0-1 in its last five games. Despite the defeat, Nashville had entered the match on a four-game MLS winning streak and showed resilience, particularly after equalising in the second half.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a stunning free-kick, threading the ball through a gap in the defensive wall and beyond the outstretched arms of Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis.

Nashville responded in the 49th minute when Hany Mukhtar netted his 10th goal of the season with a well-placed header off a pinpoint cross from Andy Najar. Patrick Yazbek was also credited with an assist.

However, Messi struck again in the 62nd minute, capitalising on a costly error by Willis. The goalkeeper mishandled a clearance attempt, inadvertently directing the ball into Messi’s path, who calmly slotted it home to seal the win.

Following their recent elimination from the FIFA Club World Cup by Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami have now bounced back with three consecutive victories.

Both teams are back in action on Wednesday. Inter Miami will travel to face FC Cincinnati, while Nashville will host the Columbus Crew.