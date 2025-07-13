'No response from selectors,' says Ajinkya Rahane on Test comeback hopes

Ajinkya Rahane of India bat during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final between Australia and India at The Oval on June 08, 2023 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: Veteran Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane remains determined to make a return to Test cricket, despite not featuring in the format for nearly two years and receiving no communication from the selectors.

Speaking to Sky Sports in an interview with Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton, Rahane emphasised his enduring passion for red-ball cricket.

"I still want to play Test cricket," Rahane said.

"I'm really passionate about it and enjoying my game at the moment. I'm here in London just for a few days, but I brought my trainers and workout gear to stay fit. Our domestic season is around the corner, and preparations have begun," he added.

When asked about the challenges of a comeback—especially with the team management now leaning toward younger players following the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma—the 37-year-old remained composed, stressing that he’s focused on things within his control.

With Shubman Gill now occupying Kohli’s No. 4 spot and Rishabh Pant slotted in at No. 5 as vice-captain, KL Rahul appears to be the only member of the previous core still in the selectors' plans.

Despite this, the top-order batter remains hopeful and committed to domestic cricket as a pathway back into the Test side.

Since losing his place in the Indian Test squad, he has led Mumbai in two successive Ranji Trophy seasons, guiding them to their 42nd title in 2023–24 and a runners-up finish in 2024–25. He also featured in Mumbai’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy-winning campaign.

In the 2024–25 Ranji season, the right-handed batter scored 467 runs in 14 innings at an average of 35.92, including one century and a fifty.

He was also the top scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders in a disappointing IPL 2025 season, amassing 390 runs in 14 innings at a strike rate of 147.27, as the team finished eighth out of ten.

"For me, it's all about focusing on the controllable things," he said.

"Honestly, I tried to reach out to the selectors, but there was no response. As a player, all I can do is keep playing, keep enjoying the game, and give my best every time. I love playing Test cricket, I love red-ball cricket—it's a passion. The love for the game keeps me going," he concluded.