Guard Cole Anthony eyes Bucks deal after Grizzlies buyout

MEMPHIS: Guard Cole Anthony has finalised a contract buyout with the Memphis Grizzlies and is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, according to international media reports on Saturday.

Now entering his sixth NBA season, Anthony reached the buyout agreement alongside his representatives, Jeff Schwartz and Javon Phillips of Excel Sports Management.

The 24-year-old guard is set to provide the Bucks with valuable depth and scoring off the bench, bolstering their backcourt rotation as they push for championship contention.

Anthony was acquired by Memphis in a major offseason trade that sent Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic.

In return, the Grizzlies received Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a first-round pick swap in a blockbuster deal.

However, Anthony’s stint with Memphis was short-lived, as both sides swiftly agreed on a buyout that benefits both the player and the team.

Known for his offensive spark, Anthony has averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game over five seasons with the Magic.

Since being selected 15th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft, he has emerged as one of the league’s top bench contributors, ranking in the top five in total points and assists off the bench over the past three seasons.

The buyout also provides the Grizzlies with added financial flexibility as they look to renegotiate and extend forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to a five-year, $240 million maximum contract.