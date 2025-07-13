Another Pakistan cricketer shares cryptic message after Shaheens snub

Pakistan Shaheens celebrate after winning the ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup final against India 'A' in Colombo on July 23, 2023. - SLC

KARACHI: After wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah Khan's recent post, another Pakistani cricketer, pacer Muhammad Shahzad, has taken to social media with a cryptic message following his omission from the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia.

The series is scheduled to take place from August 14 to 24.

Shahzad, a promising right-arm pacer, shared an Instagram story shortly after the 15-member squad was announced, appearing to express disappointment over his exclusion. He posted:

"Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting."

The squad, captained by middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan, includes rising stars from across the country.

Two wicketkeeper-batters — Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori — are part of the group, while four internationally capped players — Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Mubasir Khan, and Faisal Akram — also feature.

Muhammad Shahzad, 21, has played 21 T20 matches, scoring 316 runs at a strike rate of 118.79, including a solitary half-century. With the ball, he has claimed just three wickets.

In the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, Shahzad represented Islamabad United but endured a poor run of form, managing only 24 runs in six matches.

For context, the Pakistan Shaheens will begin their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14 at the TIO Stadium in Darwin. The side will face Scorchers on August 16, followed by Renegades on August 18 — all at the same venue.

Their next three group matches will be played at the DXC Arena — against Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for August 24.

Details regarding the training camp for the Darwin-bound squad will be announced in due course.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: