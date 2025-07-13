Gunther ends Goldberg's legendary career at WWE SNME

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther (right) takes advantage over Goldberg during Saturday Night's Main Event at State Farm Arena on July 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. - WWE

GEORGIA: WWE's final premium live event before SummerSlam 2025 delivered a historic moment as wrestling legend Goldberg stepped into the ring for the last time in his storied career.

The 57-year-old icon faced off against reigning World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in front of a raucous crowd in his current hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

The main event was a culmination of a year-long rivalry between the two powerhouses, following a heated confrontation at the same venue during the Bad Blood event in 2024.





With the World Heavyweight Championship on the line and the weight of retirement looming, Goldberg gave it everything he had in what many described as his most complete in-ring performance since his 2016 return to WWE.

Unlike his typical short matches, Goldberg pushed through a grueling 14-minute contest, showing surprising endurance and technical prowess despite nursing a knee injury.

He landed his signature Spear and Jackhammer combination, but Gunther showcased his resilience, kicking out to the shock of the crowd. In a dramatic twist, Goldberg's son, Gage, became involved at ringside, adding an emotional layer to the bout.

Ultimately, Gunther proved too much for the veteran, locking in a rear naked choke that left Goldberg unconscious. The technical submission marked just the second time in Goldberg’s career he passed out in the ring — the first being against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg’s retirement brings to an end a legendary career that began in 1997 with WCW.

He famously went on an unprecedented 173-match undefeated streak and captured five world championships across WCW and WWE, including two Universal Title reigns during his comeback era.

His final championship victory came in 2020 when he defeated "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.