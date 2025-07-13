West Indies take control after Australia lose 7 for 68 in final session

West Indies pacer Justin Greaves celebrates with team after taking wicket during the third Test against Australia in Kingston on July 12, 2025. - AFP

KINGSTON: Australia suffered a stunning batting collapse under the new floodlights at Sabina Park, losing seven wickets for just 68 runs as West Indies’ pacers dominated the day.

Jayden Seales, Shamar Joseph, and Justin Greaves shared all ten wickets, putting the hosts firmly in the contest. Mitchell Starc, playing his 100th Test, responded with an early breakthrough to give Australia a glimmer of hope.

Starc, who had earlier been dismissed for a duck, finally struck late in the day by removing debutant Kevlon Anderson.

Anderson inside-edged a drive onto his stumps after a shaky start as part of an improvised opening pair alongside Brandon King.

West Indies had to reshuffle their top order after Mikyle Louis — recalled for Kraigg Brathwaite, who was dropped after reaching his 100th Test — and John Campbell both sustained injuries while fielding.

Despite the disruption, West Indies ended the day relatively unscathed, losing just one wicket in 45 minutes under lights against Australia’s pink-ball pace attack.

King and Roston Chase batted cautiously, ensuring their team ended Day 1 in a competitive position. As has been the case throughout the series, the true value of Australia’s total will only be revealed once West Indies’ innings progresses.

Australia were comfortably placed at 129 for 2 before the dinner break, with Cameron Green and Steven Smith looking well set. However, the dismissal of Green to a beauty from Seales triggered a collapse in the final session.

Shamar Joseph removed Smith and Beau Webster in quick succession, while Travis Head was dismissed courtesy of a spectacular diving catch by substitute Anderson Phillip.

With Alzarri Joseph sidelined due to a back injury — later sent for scans — the West Indies pace trio of Seales, Joseph, and Greaves stepped up. Meanwhile, Louis injured his knee in the outfield and Campbell was struck in the chest at short leg.

Earlier, Australia made headlines by dropping Nathan Lyon — the first time since 2013 he was omitted from a Test when available — opting for an all-seam attack. West Indies, conversely, brought back specialist spinner Jomel Warrican, believing the conditions warranted it.

While spinners found some turn, the well-grassed surface provided ample support for seamers, particularly as day turned to night.

Openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas endured a slow start, grinding out 21 runs in the first hour and registering the longest opening stand of the series.

By lunch, Australia were 50 for 1, hampered by a sluggish outfield. Konstas, dropped on 1 by Anderson at third slip, survived several close calls before falling lbw to Greaves.

Green looked in control and built on the momentum from his second innings in Grenada, playing a few elegant drives after tea. He had a brief scare before the break when an lbw decision against him was overturned on review.

Khawaja’s patient innings ended when he edged Shamar Joseph to Shai Hope, who took a brilliant catch. Smith looked aggressive early on, hitting a flurry of boundaries off Greaves and surviving a dropped return catch by Warrican.

However, after dinner, he struggled under the floodlights, misjudging deliveries and eventually edging to King at slip. Webster followed soon after.

Head, who had not found fluency, tried to counterattack but was caught spectacularly by Phillips at mid-off, diving full stretch to his right. The late overs saw Australia go on an all-out attack. Alex Carey lofted a six but edged behind soon after.

Pat Cummins clubbed three sixes before holing out at long-on. Shamar Joseph, continuing his impressive series, took his 17th wicket by dismissing Josh Hazlewood to wrap up the innings.