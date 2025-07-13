New Zealand announce replacement of Finn Allen for Zimbabwe, South Africa tri-series

Finn Allen reacts during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at University of Otago Oval in Dunedin on March 18, 2025. - AFP

New Zealand have recalled left-handed batter Devon Conway to their T20I squad for the upcoming tri-series against Zimbabwe and South Africa, following the injury withdrawal of Finn Allen.

Allen, who was initially named in the squad, sustained a foot injury while representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season.

In his absence, Conway returns to the national T20I setup after more than a year, having most recently featured for the Texas Super Kings in the MLC, where he scored 135 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 127.35.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Finn Allen's injury and praised the depth of the squad while announcing his replacement

"We're really gutted for Finn," New Zealand head coach Rob Walter said. "I was looking forward to working with him and to see him continue his form from the MLC but unfortunately injuries happen. We're lucky to be able to call on someone of Devon's quality to replace Finn."

Alongside Conway, batters Mitchell Hay and Tim Robinson and all-rounder James Neesham have also been added as cover.

The trio will provide backup for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra, who are currently involved in the MLC final scheduled for Sunday.

"We knew there'd be a possibility that a handful of players could be involved in the MLC final, so we're bringing in Mitch, Jimmy and Tim as possible replacements," he stated.

The Black Caps will be captained by all-rounder Mitchell Santner, with Walter taking charge of his first series as head coach. He will be supported by assistant coaches Luke Ronchi, Jacob Oram, and James Foster.

The squad will be without several regulars, including former captain Kane Williamson, who has opted out of the tour while playing county cricket for Middlesex in England.

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been rested for workload management, Kyle Jamieson has withdrawn to be with his family ahead of the birth of his child, and Ben Sears is sidelined with a side strain.

It is pertinent to mention that New Zealand will kick off their tri-series campaign on Wednesday against South Africa.

The series follows a double round-robin format, with each team facing the others twice. The top two sides will meet in the final on July 26, with all matches scheduled to take place at the Harare Sports Club.

Updated New Zealand squad for tri-series

Mitchell Santner (capt), Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchel, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Mitch Hay, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Robinson