Kane Williamson reveals his pick for greatest all-format player

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson heaped high praise on India’s batting stalwart Virat Kohli, labelling him as the greatest all-format player in the last 15 years.

The former New Zealand captain, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK), representing Middlesex in Division 2 of the County Championship, talked to the broadcasters of the ongoing India-England series on the sidelines of his training in Northwood.

During the interview, Williamson hailed Kohli as the ‘greatest’ across formats in the last 15 years, applauding his ability to stay atop in a cricket-obsessed country like India.

"Virat is probably the greatest all-format player we have seen for probably in the last 15 years, and (he) has his own challenges. In an absolutely cricket-obsessed country, he has been at the top of that tree," Williamson stated.

"Look, there are great sorts of relationships and friendships with all of them in slightly different ways and we have stayed in touch in a lot of ways as well. But, (there is) not really that sort of competitive thing. I think you are just in teams and willing to compete for those teams," he added.

Kane Williamson further shared that he recently met Virat Kohli, who now lives in the UK with his family.

"Yes, we did (meet). It was quite funny, just a full circle, and that's the other part of it. (We have) not just played cricket but lived our lives in some sort of parallel way for a huge percentage of our lives, whether that's having kids at similar times or experiencing different things as you get older. So you do connect on different levels."