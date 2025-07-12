India equal England’s first-innings total as third Test hangs in balance

India's KL Rahul celebrates scoring a century during the third day of their third Test against England at The Lord's in London on July 12, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Right-handed opener KL Rahul’s anchoring century, followed by fifties from in-form Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, powered India to 387 all out, equalling England’s first-innings total as the ongoing Lord’s Test remained evenly poised after an eventful day three on Saturday.

At the stumps on day three, the home side had secured a slender two-run lead as their openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley survived one over to take the score to 2/0.

Earlier in the day, India resumed their first innings from 145/3 through Rahul and Pant, who added 103 more runs to their overnight partnership until both perished in quick succession, causing India to slip to 254/5.

Rahul remained the top-scorer for the touring side in the first innings, scoring 100 off 177 deliveries, studded with 13 fours, while Pant smashed 10 boundaries, including two sixes on his way to a 112-ball 74.

Following the back-to-back blows, Nitish Kumar Reddy joined Jadeja in the middle and together they raised an important 72-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

The duo frustrated England bowlers until their captain Ben Stokes drew the much-needed breakthrough by getting Reddy caught behind. The batting all-rounder made 30 off 91 deliveries.

Jadeja was then involved in another crucial partnership for India when he put together 50 runs for the seventh wicket with Washington Sundar until eventually falling victim to Chris Woakes.

The left-handed batter scored 72 off 131 deliveries, featuring eight fours and a six.

His dismissal exposed India’s toothless batting tail, which was comfortably swept away by the England pacers in six overs for just six runs as India were bowled out for exactly 387.

Experienced pacer Chris Woakes led England’s bowling charge with three wickets, followed by returning Jofra Archer and skipper Stokes, who picked up two each, while Shoaib Bashir and Brydon Carse chipped in with one scalp apiece.