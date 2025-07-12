PCB to valuate PSL assets for next course of action

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) management, led by CEO Salman Naseer conducted a workshop with franchise representatives at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 2, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to valuate the assets of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to decide the next course of action, sources told Geo News on Saturday.

According to the details, the valuation process includes all six franchises and commercial rights as the major decisions regarding the participating teams, title sponsorship and broadcasting rights are likely to be made ahead of the next edition of the marquee league.

The development came a few days after the PSL management, under the leadership of CEO Salman Naseer, conducted debriefing sessions with key stakeholders including franchise representatives, title sponsor, media rights partners and commercial affiliates at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here.

During the debriefing session, the PSL management presented detailed data and analytics highlighting the league’s growth trajectory over the past decade.

A comparative analysis between the ninth and tenth editions of the league was also shared, showcasing significant progress.

Reflecting on a decade of progress and impact, CEO Salman Naseer highlighted how the PSL has evolved into a globally recognised brand, stating that the 10th edition of the marquee league shattered several records including viewership.

“The Pakistan Super League has come a long way since its inception. Marking a decade of cricketing excellence, the 10th edition of the HBL PSL was more than just a milestone – it was a celebration of passion, resilience and unity,” Naseer stated.

“HBL PSL X shattered numerous records, from viewership to fan engagement, reaffirming the league’s place as a powerhouse in the world of sports," he added.

He emphasised the rapid rise in digital consumption, noting how fan behaviour has transformed over the years.

“The substantial growth in digital engagement, particularly the 647 per cent surge in live streaming, is a testament to the league’s increasing popularity among cricket fans,” he continued.