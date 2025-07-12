Haseebullah posts cryptic messages after Pakistan Shaheens snub

Pakistan's Haseebullah Khan plays a shot during their third T20I against Australia at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on November 18, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Emerging wicketkeeper batter Haseebullah on Friday, shared cryptic messages on Instagram stories after being left out of the Pakistan Shaheens squad for the Top End T20 series in Darwin, Australia, scheduled to run from August 14 to 24.

The 15-member squad, led by middle-order batter Muhammad Irfan Khan, featured rising talents from the country including two wicketkeeper batters Khawaja Mohammad Nafay and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.

Besides Irfan, the squad also featured four international capped players – Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Mubasir Khan and Faisal Akram.

Meanwhile, Haseebullah, who has represented Pakistan Shaheens in the past, was one of the most notable absentees.

Soon after the announcement of the Shaheens squad, Haseebullah presumably expressed his dissatisfaction by sharing cryptic messages on Instagram.

“No matter how good you are, if you are in a wrong place, you are worthless,” Haseebullah’s Instagram story read, featuring a picture of an abandoned supercar.

“Do as much injustice as you have the strength to bear God's punishment, because the matter of the patience becomes the matter of God,” another story read.



It is pertinent to mention here that Haseebullah has represented Pakistan in three T20Is and scored 36 runs at a meagre average of just 12.



The wicketkeeper batter was a part of the Quetta Gladiators for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) but could feature in one match, during which he could score seven.



He has played a total of 35 T20s in his budding career and accumulated 599 runs with the help of three half-centuries at an average of 19.96 and a strike rate of 118.37.

For the unversed, Pakistan Shaheens will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14 at TIO Stadium in Darwin.

The Shaheens will play their second fixture against Scorchers on August 16 at TIO Stadium, followed by a clash with Renegades on August 18 at the same venue.

The team will then take on Kingsmen at DXC Arena on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22, also at DXC Arena.

The semi-finals and final of the Top End T20 Series are scheduled for August 24. Details of the training camp for the Darwin-bound squad will be announced in due course.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.



Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: