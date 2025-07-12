Aggie Beever-Jones upbeat to make 'impact' for England amid Euro 2025

England's Agnes Beever-Jones in action with Portugal's Carole Costa in Women's Nations League on May 30, 2025. — Reuters

ZURICH: Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones on Saturday, expressed her determination to make her presence felt for England in the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

Beever-Jones, who scored a first-half hat-trick during the Nations League match against Portugal at Wembley in May, failed to make it to the Lionesses' lineup for their 2-1 defeat against France in their Euro 2025 campaign opener.

Following the defeat, Beever-Jones shared that she respected coach Sarina Wiegman's decision after the latter put a consoling arm around her shoulder and explained it to be a 'tough' match.

"Me and Sarina had a conversation and ultimately I have to respect her decision," Beever-Jones said.

"She did say it was a tough game and she looked obviously elsewhere to bring other people on. And I have to respect that," she added.

The 21-year-old eventually made her international tournament debut in England's 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands on Wednesday, coming on as a late substitute.

The forward now faces a stiff challenge to make it to England's starting XI for their final group-stage match against traditional rivals Wales on as the defending champions boast some of the top strikers including Lauren James and Alessia Russo.

Despite the challenge, Aggie Beever-Jones emphasised that she remains on her toes for the all-important clash against Wales, a victory in which would propel the defending champions into the quarter-finals.

"I know my strengths, and I know I've done it for two years coming off the bench at Chelsea and hopefully making an impact. And Sarina is well aware of that, and she knows that I'll be ready no matter what, whenever the time comes."