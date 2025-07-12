Venus Williams set to return at Washington Open after 16-month hiatus

Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck on August 30, 2022. — Reuters

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams on Saturday confirmed her return to the WTA Tour after a 16-month hiatus, accepting a wildcard entry into this month’s Washington Open.

The 45-year-old American last played competitively at the Miami Open in March 2024 and has not recorded a victory since defeating Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova in the first round of the Cincinnati Open in August 2023.

A legend of the sport, Williams has won five Wimbledon singles titles and two US Open titles, along with 14 Grand Slam women’s doubles titles with her younger sister, Serena Williams.

Earlier this year, she declined a wildcard offer for the Indian Wells tournament, stating she would be ‘overseas’ at the time.

In a statement announcing her return, Williams expressed her excitement and emotional connection to the Washington event.

“I’m excited to accept a wildcard to the Mubadala Citi DC Open. There’s something truly special about DC, the energy, the fans, the history,” she said.

“This city has always shown me so much love, and I can’t wait to compete there again!”

The WTA 500-level Washington Open begins on July 21 and features a strong women's field, including Emma Raducanu, Jessica Pegula, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Anisimova, who will take on Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women’s singles final this Saturday.

Williams revealed in 2011 that she had been diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an autoimmune condition that causes fatigue and joint pain a factor that has affected her playing schedule in recent years.

Her return adds star power and nostalgic excitement to an already stacked field, as tennis fans prepare to welcome back one of the sport’s all-time greats.