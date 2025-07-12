Adames, Smith lead Giants to thrilling win over Dodgers in MLB series opener

San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames adjusts his helmet after striking out against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Oracle Park on Jul 8, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Willy Adames drove in three runs with a home run and a triple, while Dominic Smith added a solo shot as the San Francisco Giants edged the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 in the MLB series opener at Oracle Park on Friday.

Jung Hoo Lee contributed three RBIs and Matt Chapman scored twice for the Giants, who have now won seven of their last nine games.

The victory trimmed the Dodgers’ previously commanding lead in the National League West from nine games to four.

Shohei Ohtani provided a standout moment for the Dodgers with his 32nd home run of the season a powerful blast into McCovey Cove. Michael Conforto also homered for Los Angeles, which has now lost seven consecutive games their longest losing streak since an 11-game slide in September 2017.

The game began with early back-and-forth scoring, highlighted by homers from both Ohtani and Adames. The Giants then broke the game open in the fifth inning, plating five runs. Smith led off the inning with his second homer of the season, and Adames capped the rally with a two-out, two-run triple.

Dodgers starter Dustin May was pulled just before Adames’ triple and was charged with seven runs over four 2/3 innings.

Giants All-Star Logan Webb allowed six runs over five 1/3 innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen. Conforto’s two-run homer in the sixth inning brought the Dodgers within two runs. Will Smith’s RBI single in the seventh made it a one-run game.

However, Tyler Rogers and closer Camilo Doval shut the door, with Doval earning his 15th save by inducing a game-ending double play from Smith with two on in the ninth inning.

Lee led the Giants with three hits, while Mookie Betts, Hyeseong Kim and Will Smith each collected two hits for the Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani is set to start on the mound for the Dodgers on Saturday, facing Giants right-hander Landen Roupp.