‘It’s dangerous,’ Fernandez raises alarm over USA heat at Club World Cup

Chelsea's Pedro Neto, Enzo Fernandez and Reece James during training on July 11, 2025. — Reuters

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez on Saturday raised serious concerns about the extreme heat during the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, calling it dangerous for players and detrimental to the quality of the game.

Following Chelsea’s 2-0 semi-final win over Brazilian side Fluminense on Tuesday, Fernandez revealed that he felt dizzy during the match due to the soaring temperatures and had to lie down on the pitch to recover.

He emphasised that the current weather conditions in the host cities are not suitable for playing football, particularly during daytime kick-offs.

"Honestly, the heat is incredible. The other day I had to lie down on the ground because I was really dizzy. It’s extremely difficult to perform at your best under such conditions. Playing in this kind of heat is not just uncomfortable, it’s dangerous," said Fernandez.

The Club World Cup, which is being held in the United States for the first time in its expanded 32-team format, will conclude on Sunday with a final between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

While the tournament has delivered some entertaining football, it has been overshadowed by concerns related to player welfare and underwhelming attendance figures in various cities.

Multiple matches have seen players visibly struggling with the heat, and coaches have been forced to make earlier substitutions. Cooling breaks have been implemented, but the impact of high temperatures on player performance and safety remains a key issue.

The scorching summer weather in US host cities has prompted broader conversations about tournament scheduling and venue selection.

Many players and staff have urged FIFA to reconsider hosting major international tournaments in regions where extreme weather conditions may compromise both player safety and fan experience.

Despite these challenges, Chelsea remained focused on their campaign. Fernandez, however, stressed the importance of prioritising player health and urged football authorities to take the matter seriously in future editions.