Key players out as Australia revamp squad for T20I series against West Indies

Adam Zampa of Australia (2nd left) is congratulated by his captain Mitchell Marsh after taking the wicket of Jamie Overton of England during the 1st Vitality T20 International at Utilita Bowl on September 11, 2024 in Southampton, England. - AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia on Saturday announced two changes to their 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting on July 21 in the Caribbean.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and fast bowler Xavier Bartlett have been called up to replace Spencer Johnson and Josh Hazlewood.

Johnson is still recovering from a back injury, while Hazlewood will return home to prepare for Australia’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Fraser-McGurk, who was recently overlooked for a national contract, will be eager to prove himself in the shortest format after a string of impressive performances in domestic and franchise cricket.

Bartlett, meanwhile, continues to rise through the ranks with his consistent performances with the ball.

Australia is in strong T20 form, having won 12 of their last 14 matches. The series in the Caribbean will serve as vital preparation ahead of the 2026 ICC men's T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The T20I squad will be led by Mitchell Marsh, who has been in outstanding form. Key players such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head will return home following the conclusion of the Test series against the West Indies.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match T20I series between Australia and the West Indies will begin on July 21. The first two matches will be played in Kingston, Jamaica, while the remaining three will take place in Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis.

Australia 16-member T20I squad for West Indies:

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Inglis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.