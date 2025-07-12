Katie Taylor thumps Amanda Serrano to retain super lightweight title

Amanda Serrano (right) and Katie Taylor (left) gesture to fans after their undisputed super lightweight championship boxing bout at Madison Square Garden on Jul 11, 2025. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Ireland’s Katie Taylor retained her undisputed super lightweight championship after defeating Amanda Serrano in a historic all-women’s boxing card at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

Two judges scored the bout 97-93 in favour of the undisputed light-welterweight champion Taylor, while the third judge scored it a 95-95 draw.

The bout marked a new high for women's boxing, drawing a sell-out crowd at the world’s most iconic arena. In a closely contested fight, Taylor narrowly edged out Serrano to keep her undefeated record intact.

Taylor praised her opponent afterward, calling her an incredible fighter and acknowledging the significance of their contribution to the sport.

"What an amazing fighter. We’re history makers forever," Taylor said.

She expressed gratitude for the support she received during the fight and paid tribute to Serrano’s toughness in the ring.

"I needed a lot of help down the home stretch today. I just have a ton of respect for Amanda. She’s a warrior," Taylor admitted.

Taylor, a 39-year-old Olympic gold medalist, walked to the ring with a composed demeanor, soaking in the moment amid speculation this could be her final professional bout.

This fight was the third meeting between the two boxers. Their first clash at Madison Square Garden three years ago was billed as the biggest fight in women’s boxing history, as it marked the first time women headlined an event at the venue.

Taylor also won their previous two encounters, including a controversial match last November where she was docked a point for head butts.