Pakistan outclass Korea in U-16 Asian Volleyball Championship opener

A Pakistani player in action during the opening match against South Korea at the Asian U-16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand on July 12, 2025. — Reporter

BANGKOK: Pakistan made a winning start to their campaign in the Asian under-16 volleyball championship, defeating South Korea in straight sets on the opening day of the tournament in Thailand on Saturday.

Competing in Group D, the young Pakistani team delivered an impressive performance to secure a 3-0 win over Korea, with set scores of 25-16, 25-19, and 25-8.

The squad’s strong showing was led by standout performances from Talha, Junaid, Wahab, Irfan, Faizan and Sanan, who played key roles in the dominant victory.

This emphatic win sets the tone for Pakistan in the continental tournament as they look to advance through the group stages.

Pakistan will now face Saudi Arabia in their second group match on Sunday, aiming to continue their winning momentum.

The tournament, organised by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, will be held in Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi, featuring 16 teams divided into four pools.

The top four teams will secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIVB U17 World Championship, which will expand to include 24 teams, up from 16 in its inaugural edition last year.

Pakistan has been placed in Pool D alongside Chinese Taipei (2023 bronze medalists), South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

The team will play a match against Saudi Arabia on July 13, and will conclude the group stage against Chinese Taipei on July 14.

The tournament will follow a round-robin group stage, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the classification rounds. The semifinals and finals are scheduled for July 19, where the continental champions will be crowned.