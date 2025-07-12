Myles Turner speaks out after signing with Bucks

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner reacts in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Feb 1, 2025. — Reuters

LAS VEGAS: Myles Turner officially joined the Milwaukee Bucks and broke his silence on the move in a heartfelt message during a press conference alongside head coach Doc Rivers and general manager Jon Horst on Friday.

The veteran center, who spent nearly a decade with the Indiana Pacers, said the opportunity to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo was a major factor in his decision.

Turner reflected on how his recent experiences in the NBA have reshaped his priorities, revealing that staying competitive is now his primary motivation.

"For me, ultimately, it was about just staying competitive. Two years ago, we got to the Conference Finals. Obviously, last year we got to the Finals. Being a big part of winning basketball changed my entire perspective on this league. I saw a chance to remain competitive here," Turner said.

The Bucks signed Turner to a four-year, USD 108.9 million contract, which includes a player option for the 2028–29 season.

Turner is coming off a career-best season, shooting 39.6 percent from three-point range while averaging 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. He also set a team record with 46 blocks during Indiana’s Finals run.

Milwaukee appears to be making a serious push to reload around their MVP cornerstone, having also added Gary Trent Jr., Bobby Portis, Taurean Prince and Ryan Rollins this offseason.

Turner joked about finally getting to team up with Antetokounmpo, referencing the physical toll of his previous role as a frontcourt enforcer.

"I was tired of taking damned shoulders and elbows to the chest all the time," Turner concluded.