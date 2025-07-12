Stuart Broad slams Dukes ball quality amid repeated changes during Lord’s Test

India’s fast bowler Mohammad Siraj (left) and captain Shubman Gill (second from left) look on as umpires inspect the ball during the second day of the Lord’s Test on July 11, 2025. — @sportstarweb

LONDON: Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad on Friday strongly criticised the quality of the Dukes ball following a series of disruptions during the third Test between England and India at Lord’s, labelling the frequent ball changes as 'unacceptable.'

Broad’s remarks came after the Dukes ball was changed multiple times on Day two of the Test, echoing similar concerns raised in the first two matches of the five-Test series.

India captain Shubman Gill expressed frustration over the ball’s condition early on Friday, July 11, prompting umpires to inspect and ultimately replace the ball just 10.4 overs into the innings.

However, the replacement ball did not fare much better. Within eight overs, it too had lost its shape and had to be replaced again. Fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj also appeared dissatisfied with the replacement options presented by the umpires.

This marked the latest in a string of issues plaguing the Dukes ball throughout the series. The pattern has raised serious concerns among players and commentators alike, including Broad, who voiced his opinion both on commentary and on social media.

Broad expressed his frustration on X formerly Twitter, repeatedly questioning the quality of the ball and drawing an analogy to illustrate his point.

"The cricket ball should be like a fine wicketkeeper, barely noticed," Broad wrote.

Broad repeatedly called the frequent ball changes unacceptable and demanded that the issue be resolved.

"We are having to talk about the ball too much because it is such an issue, and it’s being changed virtually every innings. Unacceptable. Feels like it's been five years now. Dukes have a problem. They need to fix it. A ball should last 80 overs, not 10," he remarked.