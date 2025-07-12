Amir powers Essex to commanding win over Sussex in Vitality Blast clash

Mohammad Amir of Essex (L) celebrates taking the wicket of Ben Kellaway of Glamorgan caught by Sam Cook during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Essex and Glamorgan at Ambassador Cruise Line Ground on June 12, 2025 in Chelmsford, England. - ECB

CHELMSFORD: Former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir delivered a stellar performance to lead Essex to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Sussex in their Vitality Blast clash here at Chelmsford on Friday.

Sussex captain Tymal Mills won the toss and opted to bat first, a decision that backfired as the team was bowled out for 145 in 18.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter John Simpson top-scored with an impressive 52 off just 28 balls, laced with four sixes and three fours.

Daniel Hughes also made a useful contribution, scoring 27 from 15 balls with one six and five boundaries.

Danny Lamb added 19 runs, while Tom Alsop and Harrison Ward chipped in with 13 and nine runs respectively.

However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to fire, with seven Sussex batters unable to reach double figures.

Essex’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Mohammad Amir, who returned exceptional figures of 3/16 in his three overs.

He was well supported by Sam Cook, Shane Snater and Simon Harmer, who each picked up two wickets to dismantle the Sussex batting order.

In reply, Essex chased down the 146-run target with ease, reaching 150/4 in just 16.1 overs.

Opener Michael Pepper was the standout performer with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 87 off 47 deliveries, featuring two sixes and 14 boundaries in a dominant display.

He was ably supported by Luke Benkenstein (25) and Charlie Allison (24), while the rest of the batters contributed minimally.

Paul Walter (five), Jordan Cox (four) and Matt Critchley (three) all fell cheaply, but their dismissals had little impact on the outcome.

Sussex’s bowling effort was led by Tymal Mills, who took 2/31 runs in his four overs. Nathan Andrew and Henry Crocombe claimed one wicket each, but Essex comfortably crossed the finish line with nearly four overs to spare.