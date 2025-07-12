Hasan Ali stars as Bears stun Worcestershire in Vitality Blast clash

Hassan Ali of Bears Men in delivery stride during the Vitality Blast Men's match between Bears and Yorkshire at Edgbaston on June 06, 2025 in Birmingham, England. - AFP

WORCESTER: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali delivered a match-winning bowling performance to lead Birmingham Bears to a 23-run victory over Worcestershire in a thrilling T20 Vitality Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday.

Worcestershire won the toss and elected to bowl first. Bears, batting first, posted a competitive total of 176 runs before being bowled out in 19.5 overs.

The innings was anchored by Sam Hain, who scored a steady 44 off 35 balls, hitting five boundaries.

George Garton added crucial runs late in the innings with an unbeaten 36 off just 22 deliveries, which included three sixes and a four, while Dan Mousley contributed a quickfire 31 from 17 balls, featuring a six and four boundaries.

Additional support came from Alex Davies (19) and Ed Barnard (23), although the lower order faltered, with Hasan Ali, Tom Latham and Danny Briggs each scoring just one run.

Worcestershire’s bowling attack was led by Ben Dwarshuis, who claimed 3/30 runs in his four overs.

Pakistan’s Khurram Shehzad also made an impact, picking up 2/34 runs in 3.5 overs. Tom Taylor, Adam Finch and Fateh Singh chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Chasing 177, Worcestershire were bowled out for 153 runs in 19.3 overs, falling short despite a valiant half-century from Adam Hose, who scored 51 off 36 balls, including two sixes and five fours.

Gareth Roderick (30) and Isaaq Mohammed (25) provided brief resistance, but the rest of the batting lineup collapsed under pressure, with six batters failing to reach double figures.

Hasan Ali was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with 3/32 in four overs, applying consistent pressure throughout his spell.

Danny Briggs matched his figures with 3/37, while Craig Miles picked up two wickets and Richard Gleeson claimed one.