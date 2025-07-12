Newcastle United sign Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest

An undated picture of Swedish international winger Anthony Elanga. — Reuters

LONDON: Premier League club Newcastle United on Friday completed the signing of Swedish international winger Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The transfer fee is reported to be 52 million pound, with an additional three million pound in potential performance-related bonuses.

The 23-year-old becomes Newcastle’s first major signing of the summer transfer window, as the club looks to reinforce its squad ahead of a competitive new season that includes European football.

Elanga leaves Nottingham Forest after two successful seasons, where he made a total of 82 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 21 assists across all competitions.

His pace, creativity and ability to stretch defences were key components of Forest’s attacking play during his stay at the City Ground.

In a statement released by Newcastle United, Elanga expressed both gratitude and excitement about the next chapter in his career.

"I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me become the player I am today but I'm really happy to be here now," he said.

"The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of."

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said Elanga had been a long-term target and was delighted to secure his services early in pre-season.

"I'm delighted to welcome Anthony to Newcastle United. He has been a key target for us, so I'm very pleased to bring him in as we prepare for an important season," Howe said.

Newcastle, who narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, are determined to build a squad capable of contending both domestically and in Europe.