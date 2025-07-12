Pakistan hockey Team will not be sent to India for Asia Cup: sources

Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided not to send the national hockey team to India for the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, citing escalating political tensions and serious security concerns for the players, sources reported on Friday.

According to government sources, Pakistan has consistently upheld the principle of keeping sports separate from politics. However, they claim that India has politicised the sporting arena, creating a hostile and unsafe environment, particularly for visiting Pakistani athletes.

"Indian media has launched a relentless smear campaign against Pakistan, while extremist groups are openly issuing threats to our players through various social media platforms," said unnamed government source.

"Given the current geopolitical climate and the rising risks to player safety, sending the team to India is simply not a viable option," the source added.

Officials further noted that ultra-nationalist organisations such as the RSS, which is closely affiliated with India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), have allegedly used social media to issue direct threats against members of the Pakistan hockey team.

In several instances, images of Pakistani players have been shared online with threatening messages.

“It’s deeply unfortunate. Despite Pakistan’s efforts to keep sports above politics, India has repeatedly politicised sporting events. In this environment, the safety and dignity of our athletes cannot be assured,” the source said.

They also pointed out inconsistencies in Indian media coverage. While early reports indicated that the Indian government had granted clearance for Pakistan’s participation, the same media outlets began broadcasting hostile commentary just days later, further heightening concerns.

It is pertinent to mention that the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September 7, 2025.