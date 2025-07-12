'Don’t send Team to India for Asia Cup,' Pakistan hockey Olympians urge PHF

Pakistan hockey Olympians speak to the media in Lahore on July 12, 2025, urging that the national team not be sent to India for the Hockey Asia Cup and calling for the tournament to be held at a neutral venue. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan’s hockey Olympians on Saturday called on the Asian Hockey Federation to relocate the upcoming Asia Cup Hockey Tournament from India, warning that if the tournament is not moved, Pakistan’s matches should be held at a neutral venue.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, 1984 Los Angeles Olympic gold medalist and former Olympian Tauqeer Dar expressed serious concerns about sending the national team to India under the current political and diplomatic tensions.

"Even if the players travel to India, the environment they will be placed in will feel like confinement. Athletes cannot perform under such restrictive and hostile conditions," Tauqeer stated.

He firmly urged that the Asia Cup be held at a neutral venue, reiterating that Pakistan should not send its hockey team to India under any circumstances.

“If the tournament cannot be shifted altogether, then at the very least, Pakistan’s matches should be scheduled at a neutral location,” Tauqeer insisted.

Olympian Khawaja Junaid stressed that any decision about participation in the Asia Cup should align with the government's official policy and national interests.

“We are practically in a state of war with India. They have cut off our water supply, how can we even consider sending our athletes there?” Junaid said.

Junaid also urged the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to adopt a firm stance similar to that of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding participation in tournaments hosted by India.

“The Asia Cup should only be played at a neutral venue,” he said.

“The PHF must follow the example of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who took a strong position on the cricket Asia Cup issue. If a neutral venue is not accepted, then the event should be moved out of India altogether.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to be held in Rajgir, India, from August 27 to September seven, 2025.

However, rising political tensions and security concerns have cast doubt over Pakistan’s participation in the tournament.