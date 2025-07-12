PCB announces Shaheens squad for Top End T20 series in Australia

An undated picture of Pakistan Shaheens' Usman Khan playing shot during the game against Perth Scorchers in Australia's Top End T20 series. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday announced a 15-member Pakistan Shaheens squad for the upcoming Top End T20 Series in Darwin, Australia, scheduled to run from August 14 to 24.

Middle-order batter Mohammad Irfan Khan , who has represented Pakistan in nine ODIs and 14 T20Is, has been named captain for the tournament.

Pakistan Shaheens will kick off their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14 at TIO Stadium in Darwin. The squad includes several players with international experience.

Abdul Samad, who has featured in five T20Is, Faisal Akram (three ODIs), Haider Ali (two ODIs and 35 T20Is) and Mubasir Khan (one T20I) will bring depth to the side.

Additionally, fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Mohammad Salman Mirza, both selected for the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, are also part of the squad.

Shaheens will play their second fixture against Scorchers on August 16 at TIO Stadium, followed by a clash with Renegades on August 18 at the same venue.

The team will then take on Kingsmen at DXC Arena on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22, also at DXC Arena.

The semi-finals and final of the Top End T20 Series are scheduled for August 24. Details of the training camp for the Darwin-bound squad will be announced in due course.

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (captain), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haider Ali, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: